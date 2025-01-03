Heart Health Alert: Shoveling Snow Safely Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Shoveling snow is a common winter task, but it can be physically demanding and pose serious health risks, especially for those with heart conditions. Cold weather and strenuous activity increase the strain on your heart, so taking precautions is essential to ensure safety. Why Shoveling Snow Can Be Dangerous Cold Weather Effects : The cold air causes blood vessels to constrict, raising blood pressure and increasing the risk of heart attack.

: Lifting heavy, wet snow can strain your heart, especially if you’re not used to vigorous exercise. Quick Heart Rate Increase: Many people underestimate the effort required, leading to overexertion in a short period. Precautions to Take Before You Shovel Check Your Health: If you have a history of heart problems or feel unwell, consult a doctor before shoveling snow. Dress Appropriately: Wear warm, layered clothing to maintain body heat and reduce the impact of cold air on your heart. Cover your mouth with a scarf to warm the air before it enters your lungs. Warm Up First: Treat shoveling like a workout. Do light stretches and warm-up exercises to prepare your body and reduce the risk of injury. Safe Shoveling Techniques Choose the Right Shovel: Use a lightweight, ergonomic shovel to reduce strain on your body. A smaller blade limits the amount of snow lifted at once. Pace Yourself: Don’t rush. Take frequent breaks and listen to your body for signs of overexertion, such as shortness of breath or chest pain. Push, Don’t Lift: Whenever possible, push the snow instead of lifting it. If lifting is necessary, bend your knees and use your legs—not your back or arms—to lift. Avoid Twisting: Turn your entire body instead of twisting your torso when throwing snow to prevent back injuries. Shovel Small Amounts: It’s better to shovel more frequently during a storm, moving smaller loads, than to wait and face a heavy accumulation. Know the Warning Signs of a Heart Attack Stop shoveling immediately and call 911 if you experience: Chest pain or pressure.

Pain radiating to your shoulders, neck, or arms. Alternatives to Shoveling If shoveling poses too great a risk, consider these options: Hire Help : Pay a neighbor or professional service to clear your snow.

: Pay a neighbor or professional service to clear your snow. Use a Snow Blower : A snow blower reduces physical exertion, but it still requires caution.

: A snow blower reduces physical exertion, but it still requires caution. Ask for Assistance: Friends, family, or community members may be willing to help. By following these precautions and using proper techniques, you can shovel snow safely and reduce your risk of heart-related complications. Stay safe and take it slow!