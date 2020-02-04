EDWARDSVILLE – Obar Café is celebrating six months in business with an enhanced, international menu of healthy juices, coffees and meals just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Owner Chelsea Coughlin and her business partner, Next Level fitness and sports company owner EJ Jones, say the past six months have brought a growing number of health-conscious patrons to her café, which opened August 16th in Edwardsville’s Montclaire Shopping Center (1516 Troy Road, Unit B).

As Coughlin celebrates six months of success, she’s also celebrating expansion into other markets. Coughlin says franchise contract locations are in the works in: St. Louis’ Delmar Loop, South Chicago (New Lenox, IL), South Charlotte, NC; Durham, NC; Tampa Bay, FL; and Long Island, NY.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to open more Obars, but we’re even more excited that Edwardsville is our home, and home to the ‘O-riginal’ Obar,” said Coughlin.

She invites Valentines to check out the café’s newest offerings including: fruit-stuffed protein corn bread muffins, maple bacon bourbon wheat waffles with grilled chicken, potato bowls, rice bowls, a Half-Signature Menu/Half Create Your Own menu, Create your own O Mojitos, O Mimosas and O Sangria with any fruit or juice desired, and a host of Keto, vegan and vegetarian options. Freshly Greek, Asian, Caribbean, Mexican and Indian dishes utilizing special herbs and spices are also recent menu additions. Coughlin has been working with respected local restaurateur Ryan O’Day, owner of Edwardsville-based Wang Gang Asian Eats, on the latest menu offerings.

“Our new menus make ordering even simpler,” said Coughlin, a Carlinville native. “We’re the most convenient, delicious and fresh, ‘eggceptional’ omelet in town. Our signature citrus-infused coffees, teas and juices offer healthy choices and a haven from the hectic pace of daily life.”

Guests are able to bring their laptops and enjoy complimentary Wi-Fi, relaxing music and functional soft seating, tables and workstations with power outlets to literally rest and recharge. Obar Café frequently hosts women’s groups, youth gatherings and other professional and social meet-ups, and offers catering, too.

Obar Café is open for breakfast Tuesday through Sunday from 7am- 3pm (and closed on Mondays).

For more info and a full menu, see www.obarcafe.com and on Facebook at @obaredwardsville.

