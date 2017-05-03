Public Invited to Enjoy a Day of Interactive “Edutainment” Activities Planned to Mark the Milestone

ST. LOUIS, MO - HealthWorks! Kids’ Museum St. Louis invites the public to join in celebrating its first birthday on Saturday, May 13. Just one year ago, the museum opened its doors to give children and families a unique way to get excited about making healthy living choices. The 12,000 square-foot museum debuted as the region’s first children’s museum dedicated to health education and features several interactive exhibits designed to help children and families make decisions that will improve their quality of life. General admission to the museum is $7 for those ages three and older, but FREE on Saturday, May 13.

The free birthday celebration will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 13th, and will feature a series of interactive ‘edutainment’ activities. Games and activities that will be available for attendees include a showing of the Mouth Movie, a digestive tract race, coloring station and a Brush the Big Teeth game. There will also be two showings of the new Mission Fit Possible program, which covers important health topics such as sleep, healthy food, exercise, mood and hydration. Following the Mission Fit Possible showings there will be an obstacle course, pin the toothpaste on the tooth brush game, balloon animals and face painting. Ice cream will also be served!

Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase candles for HealthWorks!’ birthday cake in exchange for entries into a drawing to win a free birthday party at the museum. The birthday party package will include free admission to the museum for up to 40 children and a private show of the winner’s choosing, along with access to a party room with tables and chairs where the birthday kid and friends can bring in their own food and open gifts. The drawing will take place at 1:30 p.m.

“I am thrilled by the success of HealthWorks! Kids Museum St. Louis in its first year of operation and excited to celebrate with the community,” says Shannon Woodcock, president and CEO of HealthWorks! Kids Museum St. Louis. “Spreading important lifestyle tips to children in a way that makes it fun and engaging has been great to see. All of us here at the museum look forward to many more years of interactive learning.”

As a part of the birthday celebration, HealthWorks! will be giving 20% off regular membership pricing for those signing up during the event. HealthWorks! members receive benefits such as unlimited free admission, invitation to “members only” events, discounted birthday parties, free gifts and more.

To learn about HealthWorks! Kids’ Museum St. Louis, call (314) 241-7391, visit www.hwstl.org, find the organization on Facebook or follow them on Twitter using the handle @youcantoucan.

HealthWorks! Kids’ Museum St. Louis came into existence as a result of efforts to expand The Delta Dental Health Theatre to address broader, overall health issues after Delta Dental of Missouri became a major corporate sponsor in 2004. Those plans evolved and grew more ambitious over the next several years, ultimately leading to the closure of the original theatre on Laclede’s Landing in downtown St. Louis after 38 years so it could be housed in the new, dramatically expanded museum. The Delta Dental Health Theatre was originally organized as a program under the Foundation of the Greater St. Louis Dental Society in 1977. In 2002, it was incorporated as an independent 501(c) (3) not-for-profit organization.

