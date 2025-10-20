Too often, Medicare enrollment and long-term care (LTC) coverage are treated like one-off insurance purchases. In reality, these choices carry long-term financial consequences and should be driven via a thoughtfully constructed retirement income plan in advance of purchase decisions. The retirement income plan provides clarity, leading to better confidence in your decision process.

At Genesis Wealth Management Group, Bill Kinkel coordinates healthcare and financial planning with your income strategy, tax planning, and retirement goals so your plan protects both your health and your wealth.

Common pitfalls to avoid:

Assuming Medicare covers everything. It does not pay for most long-term care or custodial care needs.

Delaying LTC planning. Waiting can lead to higher premiums, limited options, or ineligibility due to health changes.

Treating healthcare as a line item instead of a strategy. Uncoordinated withdrawals can raise your Medicare premiums and increase taxes.

A better approach: integrate healthcare into retirement income planning.

Income distribution planning to balance premiums and out-of-pocket costs.

Article continues after sponsor message Tax efficiency and IRMAA mitigation through smart withdrawal sequencing and Roth strategies. (IRMAA-Income Related Monthly Adjustment Amount, a Medicare surcharge on higher incomes)

Social Security timing aligned with healthcare and LTC needs.

Risk management for both market volatility and healthcare shocks.

Legacy coordination so documents, beneficiaries, and dollars agree.

Why long-term care belongs in conversation:

LTC policies vary widely in benefits, triggers, and inflation options, making cost alone a poor comparison point. Evaluating LTC inside your plan helps you choose between traditional LTC insurance, hybrid life + LTC policies, or purposeful self-funding strategies.

How we support you:

We work alongside a partnered team of CFP professionals to explain your options, review trade-offs, and coordinate decisions within your financial plan.

Questions? Schedule a discovery call with Bill

618-368-6800 | Offices Alton & Bethalto

Disclosure: Educational only and not tax, legal, or Medicare product advice. Investment advisory services offered through Genesis Wealth Management Group, LLC. All content is for information purposes only. Opinions expressed herein are solely those of Genesis Wealth Management Group, LLC and our editorial staff.

More like this: