O'FALLON, Ill. — Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) has partnered with East St. Louis High School to sponsor a Healthcare Day for students in the Certified Nurses Assistant class of the Career Technical Education program. The event took place this week at HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, providing students with a unique opportunity to explore various career paths in healthcare.

During the event, students engaged in hands-on experiences and received insights into the diverse roles available within the hospital setting. HSHS expressed its enthusiasm for the initiative and said: "Students had an incredible day exploring the diverse career options available at HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital."

The partnership aims to inspire and prepare the next generation of healthcare professionals, highlighting the importance of early exposure to career opportunities in the medical field.

HSHS St. Elizabeth's Foundation has been actively involved in promoting such educational initiatives in the community.

The event reflects HSHS's ongoing commitment to community engagement and workforce development in healthcare.

