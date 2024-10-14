BELLEVILLE — The St. Clair County Health Department (SCCHD) has continued to investigate a Shigella outbreak linked to the LongHorn Steakhouse in Fairview Heights, which has affected at least 24 individuals since late September. The outbreak has prompted health officials to monitor additional reports of illness and implement corrective measures at the restaurant.

As of Oct. 11, 2024, the SCCHD reported that 24 individuals tested positive for Shigella bacteria, while an additional 44 people have reported symptoms consistent with Shigellosis after dining at the establishment between Sept. 20 and Sept. 30, 2024. Among those affected, nine have been hospitalized. The age range of those impacted spans from 12 to 80 years.

In response to the outbreak, LongHorn Steakhouse voluntarily closed its Fairview Heights location on Oct. 2, 2024, and is fully cooperating with health authorities. SCCHD has conducted environmental assessments of the restaurant and provided guidance on safe food handling practices, proper handwashing protocols, and professional cleaning services to mitigate further spread of the disease.

"LongHorn Steakhouse officials are fully cooperating with the investigation," SCCHD stated in a release. "We continue to receive test results from patrons and staff that have been tested."

Restaurant staff are required to present two negative test results for Shigella, taken at least 24 hours apart, before returning to work. In addition, SCCHD has alerted local physicians to the outbreak, offering guidance for patients who exhibit symptoms of Shigellosis.

Article continues after sponsor message

Individuals who dined at LongHorn Steakhouse during the specified dates and are experiencing illness are encouraged to seek medical attention and undergo testing for Shigella infection. SCCHD is no longer requesting patrons to complete an online survey but continues to monitor for additional illness reports.

Shigella infection typically manifests within one to two days after exposure, with symptoms lasting about a week. The bacteria can spread through contaminated food, water, surfaces, or direct person-to-person contact.

Health officials emphasize the importance of good hygiene practices, including thorough handwashing and sanitizing kitchen surfaces, to reduce the risk of infection.

For further information on Shigella infection, individuals are directed to visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website.

More information can be found at SCCHealthDept.com or by contacting Brenda Fedak at 618-233-7703 ext. 4420.