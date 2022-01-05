GREENE COUNTY - Greene County Health Department Public Administrator Molly Peters sent out a warning to residents on Wednesday that case numbers and active cases are as high as they have ever been in the COVID-19 Pandemic. Greene County remains at 37 percent fully vaccinated, she said.

In stats released on January 4, 2022, there were 154 active cases and she says that may have risen today.

“I think the emergency rooms and hospitals in the area are seeing an influx of patients coming in,” Peters said. “It is important that individuals seeking testing allow space for the really sick individuals. We recommend that people follow the guidelines in general to protect themselves, their family and friends in the community. When you are sick or exposed, stay home. Wear a mask and protect yourself with vaccinations and get the booster after you are considered fully vaccinated.”

Peters also said the following: “Greene County Health Department (GCHD) has tried to keep the community informed throughout the pandemic. There are times when the community might like more information or to see specific data but with a small number of staff and continuation of other programs, we have had to maintain a balance. Overall, this department stepped up and stood during the most difficult of circumstances that were before them.

“It is our role to help provide resources, reliable information, focus efforts on the prevention of illness, and prepare for emergencies. We are very proud of our staff’s efforts and the community partnerships we have gained during the pandemic. We will continue to serve this community in prevention efforts but at this time it has now become your individual responsibility to ensure public safety. IDPH determined that centralizing contact tracing may help address the high volume of cases for all health departments.

“There is some personal responsibility that comes with being a productive society. At this time, you should be sharing your information regarding your symptoms, positive tests, or exposure with your worksite, family, friends, and others that you care about following a gathering or before gathering. Although we have helped guide the community through recommendations and best practices, individuals now should generally know what to do and when to do it.

“We will continue to provide links on Facebook and our website with information that will help guide actions that are needed. We will be sharing the most updated recommendation on upcoming Facebook posts and website. This information will continue to change so please ensure you are following the most up-to-date recommendations. The vaccine is readily available to help reduce severe illness and death. It is up to you. You should protect yourself. We will continue to provide all immunizations.”

Peters closed by saying: “It is important for our healthcare workers that you choose to stay at home. Those utilizing home tests should also be aware of precautions to take and should be taking them. You do have the tools to prevent severe illness which include vaccination, boosters, masking, social distancing, handwashing, and disinfection.”

