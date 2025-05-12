Head-On Crash On US-67 In Greene County Claims One Life
GREENE COUNTY - Illinois State Police Troop 8 responded to a fatal head-on collision on US-67 near Berdan Road, about two miles north of Carrollton in Greene County, at 1:02 p.m. on Friday, May 9, 2025.
According to a preliminary investigation, ISP said a black Ford Fiesta crossed the center lane markings and collided head-on with a truck-tractor semi-trailer.
The driver of the Ford Fiesta was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the driver of the semi-trailer reported no injuries.
The roadway was closed for several hours to allow for investigation and vehicle recovery. All lanes reopened at approximately 6:56 p.m. on Friday, May 9, 2025.
There is no further information available at this time.