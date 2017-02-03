BETHALTO – For the Civic Memorial High School girls’ basketball team, the last few games of the regular season are true tests of the squad’s athleticism, determination and persistence.

The last time the Eagles squared up to face the Triad High School Knights, the ladies in purple, gold and white shut down their competition 65-41 in their December face-off.

In the Mississippi Valley Conference rematch that took place on Thursday, Feb. 2, the Eagles brought down the Knights once again. At the final buzzer, CM defeated Triad 56-32.

Allie Troeckler locked in 30 points over the course of the night. Alaira Tyus earned 10 points while Kaylee Eaton and Kourtland Tyus brought in six and five points respectively. Hannah Schmidt earned three points; Tori Pfeifer nailed two free-point shots.

Schmidt led the team with seven rebounds. Eaton and Troeckler rebounded six times while Alaira Tyus had three for herself. Annika Ochs and Pfeifer each had two rebounds; Kourtland Tyus secured one rebound.

Triad’s Heather Rood led the Knights with nine points scored. Hannah Johnson locked in seven while Ali Barisch and Molly Suess each scored five. Hannah Herman brought in four points and Morgan Chigas locked in one standard shot.

Following the win against the Triad Knights, the Eagles extended their record to 24-2, furthering their win-streak to seven games in a row. The Knights fell to 10-11 on the season.

Before the Eagles set their sights on the postseason, they must compete against Quincy Notre Dame (Saturday, Jan. 4) and Mascoutah (Monday, Jan. 6).

The home crowd will hold the final curtain call for seniors Troeckler and Ochs in their final home match of their high school careers against the Jersey Panthers on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

