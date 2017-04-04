(Busch Stadium) Just a day after signing a 6-year, $33.5 million extension, Stephen Piscotty was earning his money the hard way. The St. Louis Cardinals outfielder was forced out of tonight’s game in the 5th inning after he was struck in the head by the ball as he was sliding home.

Intially, Piscotty lay face down in the dirt as Mike Matheny and trainers raced out from the dugout. After a few moments, Piscotty sat up and then walked off the field. The initial diagnosis was a head contusion.

“Trainers asked him a lot of questions, he answered everything fine,” shared Matheny. “Just rung his bell–which we’ll find out what exactly that means when the doctors give him a better test than us asking him questions on the field. But he was coherent.”