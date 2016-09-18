ALTON - A heavy silence was palpable Sunday night at the Amtrak station in Alton, despite the sounds of passing trains and cars.

The silence was on the lips of friends and family members of Courtney Hubbard, a 17-year-old Alton High School student who died last week due to complications of injuries caused by being struck by a vehicle. Hubbard was in a coma previous to his passing. He was struck on Aug. 30 while walking from his home on Milton Street to a friend's home on College Avenue.

Students from the high school had the initiative for a candlelight vigil in Hubbard's honor, which was held Sunday night at dusk at the Amtrak station near where he was struck. Family and friends of Hubbard said they would most miss his smile.

"He loved to laugh, and he loved being with his friends," Hubbard's mother, Jessica Roland, said. "I'm sick, and he helped me out with that. I will miss his infectious sense of humor, and I will most miss his smile. That will stand out as my favorite memory of who he was."

In coping with the loss, Roland said she found peace in knowing Hubbard was in a better place.

"It's hard, but I know he's in a better place," she said. "I know he's where all of us hope to go when we die. I know he's up there in heaven."

Hubbard's infectious sense of humor and smile were memorable to many others at the vigil. His girlfriend, Tyriesha Cramer, said her favorite memory of Hubbard happened on the day after her birthday.

"He was a good person," she said. "He was real quiet and chill. On the day after my birthday, he ordered me everything from the menu [at Domino's] and we hung out and watched Netflix."

Birthdays were a recurring theme for Hubbard's friends and family. His younger sister, Teonsay Moss, 15, said he surprised her on her birthday by waking her up by calling her by her nickname, "Ti-Ti."

"He was so funny," she said. "He called me by my nickname and was so joyful." '

A group of young men saying they were among Hubbard's best friends said his passing was "unreal," and "unbelievable."

Jaylen Parker, 17, Richard Stewart, 14, Avante Payne, 17, Patrick Thomas, 18, and Rashaad Dancy, 17 said they could not believe someone they had known for years, ever since they were small children, could actually be gone from this earth.

"We were cousins, but he was more like a brother to me," Parker said. "He was really like a brother to us all. We're taking it one day at a time. We couldn't believe it. We're all just trying to cope."

"It's like it's not even real," Stewart said.

"I'm broken, we're all broken right now," Thomas said.

"It's tough to deal with someone you've know so well, known since you were kids, being gone," Dancy said.

The vigil was conducted next to College Avenue, near where Hubbard was struck. Those assembled held candles and joined hands in a prayer for Hubbard, led by Thomas. After the prayer, Hubbard's mother, sister and grandmother gathered near a street sign under the railroad tracks and tied balloons to the post to honor Hubbard.

