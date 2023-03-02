GODFREY - Brian Manns, a long-time postal mail carrier, received a huge show of support from other postal workers that his family and friends will never forget on Wednesday. Postal workers congregated with their vehicles to escort Brian’s hearse from Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton for a funeral mass on Thursday morning.

Article continues after sponsor message

Long-time friend Steve Aimone, also a postal service worker of 27 years, is 52, the same age that Brian was when he died. Brian battled aggressive cancer at the end of his life on Feb. 24, 2023.

Aimone said Brian may have been a man of few words at times, but the ones he spoke were always kind and respectful.

“He was a very mild-mannered guy, or 'easygoing' maybe is the word,” Aimone said. “In all his years in the Aton Office, I don’t think there ever was an employee he didn't get along with. He also was a carrier you could count on to be there every day, on time, and to complete his duties without fail, as he rarely missed a day.

“Brian was very reliable, which is becoming rare nowadays. He spent the last few years of his career working Route 35 which included the Humbert Road area around the Storeyland neighborhood. He was truly a genuinely humble guy. He'll be deeply missed.”

More like this: