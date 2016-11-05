The roster “churn” for the St. Louis Cardinals continues as the Arizona Diamondbacks have claimed outfielder Jeremy Hazelbaker off waivers…

Today, the #Dbacks claimed outfielder Jeremy Hazelbaker from the Cardinals. Earlier today, pitcher Vicente Campos was claimed by the Angels. — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) November 4, 2016

After playing in 751 minor league games, Hazelbaker made his Major League debut with St. Louis in April and appeared in 114 games for the Cardinals. He hit .235 with 12 home runs and 28 runs driven in.

Hazelbaker led the team with 11 pinch-hits (11-41, .268) and equaled the top franchise mark of 4 pinch-hit home runs.

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI