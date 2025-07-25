Hazardous Materials Incident Closes Roads

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO. — Several roads in north St. Louis County remain closed Friday, July 25, 2025, due to a hazardous materials incident at the former GKN Aerospace building on James S. McDonnell Boulevard in Hazelwood, Mo.

The eastbound lanes of McDonnell Boulevard between Lindbergh Boulevard and Byassee Drive were shut down as of 10 a.m. on Friday, July 25, 2025, according to the Hazelwood Police Department. Authorities have not provided a timeline for when the roads will reopen.

The incident occurred around 9:10 a.m. when a truck was loading nitric acid at the facility, now owned by Boeing, located on the 100 block of McDonnell Boulevard near Lambert-St. Louis International Airport. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources confirmed that up to 3,000 gallons of nitric acid leaked onto the parking lot, entered a storm drain, and flowed into Coldwater Creek.

The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District's response involved the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, the Missouri Sewer District, Hazelwood Police, and several fire departments.

Officials reported no injuries and stated there is no danger to the public. The Hazelwood Police Department indicated that cleanup and clearance of the area could take several hours.

An on-scene coordinator from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources is overseeing environmental protection and cleanup efforts.

