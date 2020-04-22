It’s hard for families to keep once-active children busy during the day now that school is not in session. It’s an even bigger challenge when parents are sharing the kitchen table, computer and office supplies for Remote Learning while still trying to work from home themselves.

Hayner Public Library to the rescue!

Hayner Public Library is challenging Riverbend families and children to a fun activity. The challenge is to choose a story that the family has engaged in and is an all-time family favorite. Once families have decided on a story, the library is asking families to grab their sidewalk chalk and head outside. The goal is to design a sidewalk drawing that shows a little bit about the book to passers-by. Families should be sure to include the title of the book and their names. This is a great activity for neighborhoods and can be used to promote interest in books during family walks around the block. Once finished, guardians should snap a photo and email it to outdoor.stories@haynerlibrary.org. All masterpieces will be shared on the Hayner Public Library Facebook page.

Leah Maggart, a student at Evangelical School in Godfrey, and Nadja Kapetanovich, from Alton Middle School, submit fantastic sidewalk chalk drawings of their favorite stories.

The Hayner Public Library is also doing an online storytime which can be found on their Facebook page to enjoy when the weather doesn’t cooperate or anytime parents need a little break!

Catherine Hentrich also contributed to this story.

