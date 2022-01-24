The Hayner Public Library District joins other libraries in the Illinois Heartland Library System (as well as other businesses in our area and across the country) in the need to make temporary modifications to services in the face of a COVID-19 Pandemic and the scheduling issues it presents.

Effective Tuesday, January 25, 2022: The Downtown Library and the Genealogy & Local History Library will revert to offering curbside services only. Both locations’ hours will remain the same through Monday, January 31, 2022 (however the Genealogy & Local History Library will close at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 26). The Alton Square Library will remain open to the public for full services (and current hours).

Effective February 1, 2022 through February 28, 2022: The Downtown Library will remain curbside only Monday-Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Genealogy & Local History Library will operate curbside (answering genealogy requests through telephone and email) Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The Alton Square Library will remain open to the public for full services (and current hours).

The Downtown Library will still offer notary service, voter registration, and take payments for overdue/lost materials (transactions taking place in the vestibule). All computer use, printing, faxing, and copying services will be referred to the Alton Square Library.

You may contact The Hayner Public Library District at 618-462-0677 for any other information.

