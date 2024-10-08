Our Daily Show: Beyond The Shelves With Hayner! TeenTober, Wrestling at the Chase, and More!

ALTON - The Hayner Public Library District has an exciting month ahead with “TeenTober,” including plenty of events for teenagers.

Megan Dees, who oversees most of the teen programs at Hayner, explained that TeenTober aims to bring more young people to the library. They have several events lined up for this month, and Dees is proud to provide a “nice, safe space” for teens to come, talk and connect with each other.

“It’s our TeenTober. We celebrate teens and literacy and we just kind of mix it all up,” Dees said.

The monthly Teen Crime Stoppers program invites teens to solve a fictional murder. Dees said this popular program brings in a new participant every month. The next Teen Crime Stoppers event is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, at Alton Square Mall.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the meantime, teens are invited to the first Graphic Novel Writers Guild from 5–6 p.m. on Oct. 9, 2024, at the Alton Square Mall library. This three-part series will invite teens to create their own graphic novel.

The annual Harry Potter Book Day event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. This event, aimed for teens ages 12–18, will include “Harry Potter”-themed crafts, games and snacks.

The monthly Teen Advisory Board meeting allows teenagers to connect with Dees and tell her about the programs they want to see at the library. From 4–5 p.m. on Oct. 16, 2024, teens can meet up at the Alton Square Mall library and talk about their interests and the events they’d like to attend.

Dees noted that it’s important to her to listen to the teens’ ideas. Hayner’s Executive Director Mary Cordes believes this willingness to listen is why Dees is so successful in her role.

“That’s what I love about Megan,” Cordes said. “The teens are really responding to her programs, and they’re responding to her programs because she’s taking them seriously. They’re coming and they’re saying, ‘Here’s what we want.’ And she’s like, ‘Let me think of a creative way to give it to you.’”

Registration is encouraged for all of these events. For more information, contact Dees at megan.dees@haynerlibrary.org.

TeenTober might be an October initiative, but Hayner’s TeenSpace programs continue year-round. For more information about upcoming events at Hayner, visit the official library website at HaynerLibrary.org.