ALTON - Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Hayner Public Library District will host the next “Puzzle Me This” puzzle competition at the Genealogy & Local History Library, 401 State St., in downtown Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

Which four-person team will take home the prize for the fastest completion, and which team will shine through the accompanying historical trivia? Puzzlers and puzzle fans are invited to join us for the Hayner Library Fall Puzzle Competition. For this special event, Genealogy & Local History Library staff are once again collaborating with Alton High School Graphic Communication students to create a one-of-a-kind image that speaks to the history of Alton, Godfrey, and Foster Township. These puzzles will be produced only for the competition.

Registered participants may arrive fifteen minutes early to settle into their tables. The competition starts promptly at 11 a.m. and ends when the puzzles are complete or at 2 p.m. Audience members are welcome to come and go quietly throughout the competition.

Please call 1-800-613-3163 to register for this program. Space is limited, so assemble your team of four and register today!

More like this: