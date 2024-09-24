ALTON - The Hayner Public Library District will host an “American Gothic” lecture by Dee Kilgo, Ph.D. on Wednesday, October 2, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Hayner Performance Room at Alton Square Mall.

Grant Wood’s American Gothic painting is one of the world’s most famous and most parodied artworks. Despite its iconic status in popular culture, few people know the incredible story behind the creation and politics of this work. Professor Kilgo’s lecture tells how and why Wood created this painting and what prompted its meteoric rise to fame in 1930.

Alton native Dee (Dolores) Kilgo, Ph.D., is a Professor Emerita of Art History at Illinois State University. She has authored two books, a PBS documentary, and numerous articles on nineteenth-century art and photography. Grants and fellowships from The Smithsonian, The National Endowment for the Arts, and The Missouri History Museum have funded her research projects. Since retiring from ISU, Dee has lectured widely on nineteenth-century art and popular culture. She currently resides in Dunedin, FL and Godfrey, IL.

Professor Kilgo gave two very well received lectures on artist George Caleb Bingham at Hayner Library this past July, so we are extremely pleased to have her back to discuss American Gothic.

Seating is limited. Register at 1-800-613-3163.