Our Daily Show! Beyond the Shelves With Hayner! A Ton of Fun Planned at the Library!

ALTON - The Hayner Public Library District has a wide variety of programs available over the next few weeks.

Mary Cordes, executive director at Hayner, noted that the library is consistently planning fun new activities and events for people to enjoy.

“We have a lot coming up for the fall,” Cordes said. “We’ve got some really fun programs coming up. We’ve got some really interesting programs coming up. We’ve got some programs that we’ve not done before.”

The Cookbook Club meets at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025, at the Alton Square Mall Hayner location. This month’s theme is centered around involving kids in the cooking process. Families can choose a recipe from either “The Cookbook for Kids,” “BHG New Junior Cook Book,” and “Rachel Ray Yum-O!: The Family Cookbook” to make and then share at the meeting on Aug. 26.

On Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, local teens can check out Teen Expressive Art, a new program that allows teens to collaborate on an art project. Starting on Sept. 2, 2025, the Teen Duck Costume Contest begins and runs throughout the month. Teens can pick up and decorate a rubber duck, then return the duck for judging through the month of October.

Article continues after sponsor message

Cordes is especially looking forward to welcoming McVicar the Trickster on Sept. 9 to the Alton Square Mall library. Comedian and magician Josh McVicar will provide a family-friendly show for families to enjoy from 6–7 p.m.

This will be followed by a program titled “Family Album and Trilogy: Two Films by Jean King and Ann Morrissey Davidson” from 6–8 p.m. on Sept. 10 at the Genealogy and Local History Library. This presentation tells the story of King’s Alton-based family through music and dance.

On Sept. 11, local organizations Sacred Spaces of CARE and the Metro-East Recovery Council present “Conversations on Substance Use and Recovery.” Cordes said these presentations are “judgment-free sessions open to anyone,” and the organizations will go over local resources and how to access help.

The Illinois Libraries Presents consortia will host Steve Burns, known for his music with The Flaming Lips and his presence on the children’s show “Blue’s Clues,” at 7 p.m. on Sept. 16. This hourlong presentation will discuss Burns’s life and career. Hayner patrons can access the online presentation by registering online or stopping by the library on Sept. 16, where librarians can help you access the stream.

From 6–7:30 p.m. on Sept. 18, 2025, the Alzheimer’s Association will sponsor an education workshop titled “Managing Money: A Caregiver’s Guide to Finances” at the Alton Square Mall library location. Cordes noted that the financial side of dementia can be “a serious strain and drain” for caregivers, so the workshop aims to give people tips on how to manage this.

All of the library’s events and activities are completely free to attend, though registration is encouraged for most of them. To register, call 1-800-613-3163. For more information about Hayner Public Library District, including a complete calendar of events, visit their official website at HaynerLibrary.org.

Cordes added that September is Library Card Sign-Up Month, and it’s a great chance to get your library card and enjoy everything Hayner has to offer.

“It would behoove you to stop by the library,” she added. “Stop by the library if you live in Alton, Godfrey or Foster Township, get your free library card, and then everything we’ve talked about today, you’ll be able to access with your card.”

More like this: