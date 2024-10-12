ALTON - From 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2024, Sara Angleton and Jana Meehan will present their “Exploring the Legacy of the 1904 World’s Fair through Fiction” lecture at the Genealogy & Local History Library, 401 State Street, in downtown Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

In 1904, all eyes were on the City of St. Louis, and on the largest, most ambitious fair the world had ever seen. The works of local authors Jana Meehan and Sarah Angleton explore the environment of this impactful event through stories of love, crime, and intrigue against a backdrop of the fascinating sights, experiences, innovations, and impressions of St. Louis’s World’s Fair. Join them as they discuss their research, the challenges of representing the era through fiction, and the lasting legacy of the fair in St. Louis and around the world.

Sarah Angleton is the author of four historical novels, including “Paradise on the Pike”, a mystery set at Hagenbeck’s Zoological Paradise and Trained Animal Circus on the grounds of the 1904 World’s Fair. Jana Meehan is the author of four novels including “Where the Lights are Shining”, a World’s Fair romantic adventure, and is the editor of the monthly World’s Fair Bulletin, the main publication of the 1904 World’s Fair Society.

Seating is limited. Please call 1-800-613-3163 to register for this program.

More like this: