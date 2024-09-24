The Hayner Public Library District and Alton Odyssey Tours will host their Haunted Hayner program at the Genealogy & Local History Library and Downtown Library on Wednesday, October 2, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

On Wednesday, October 2, 2024, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., we invite you to kick off spooky season with Hayner Library at our first Haunted Hayner ghost tour! Patrons ages 18 and older are invited to join us for “Haunted Hayner: History & Hauntings,” where we will discuss the history of The Hayner Public Library District, how Alton became known as the most haunted small town in America, and talk Ghosts 101 with Alton Odyssey Tours. After the presentations, guests are welcome to stay and do some ghost hunting. The event will start in our Genealogy & Local History building at 401 State St., and end in our Downtown Library building at 326 Belle St.

Ghost hunting equipment courtesy of Alton Odyssey Tours will be provided to use during the tour, but feel free to bring your own, as supplies are limited.

To register, please call 1-800-613-3163. Registration will be limited to 40 people.

