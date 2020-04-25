Alton - Just because you are stuck at home doesn’t mean you can’t have adventures! Alton’s Hayner Public Library is helping to make those adventures easier than ever! The always creative library staff have added even more to their expansive website, opening up new online resources to entertain young and old alike.

By visiting the Hayner Library website at https://www.haynerlibrary.org, adults can enjoy temporary access to features such as the Online Newspaper Archives and Ancestors.com. The Cloud Library is a downloadable app that allows library patrons to browse, borrow, and read thousands of available titles.

For family fun, Mary Cordes, the Assistant Director for Circulation Services at Hayner, says the library staff has identified many sites to encourage cultural enrichment at home and the staff continues to seek additional sites of interest daily. Cordes recommends families visit the digital Met Opera House Tour that is currently available, along with a variety of virtual museum tours. Cordes says that there are several fun activities just for children including an online storytime that has been a big hit. Tumble Books is another great option for younger children. It is full of video and audiobooks, puzzles, and games. Unfortunately, the summer reading program has been canceled this year, but Hayner staff isn’t giving up that easily! Be on the lookout for information about the 2020 (Soon-to-be-digital) Summer Reading Program in the works. More information on that program will be released as soon as plans are finalized.

Don’t forget the Color Your Favorite Story Contest! Send photos of your drawings to outdoor.stories@haynerlibrary.org so they can be posted on the Hayner Library Facebook page.

No matter your age, all that is needed to access all these great digital resources is a current Hayner District Library card! Card expired? That’s not a problem. Visit the “contact us” tab and the library staff will do their best to get you updated.

