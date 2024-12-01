Our Daily Show! Beyond the Shelves With Hayner: Local Author Book Fair and More!

ALTON - The Hayner Public Library District is gearing up for a busy December.

“We’ve got a lot going on, as usual,” said Executive Director Mary Cordes. “We’re gearing up for a couple of programs that are coming up.”

On Dec. 7, 2024, the library will host several events for community members to attend, starting with the Genealogy and Local History Library Open House. Located at 401 State Street in Alton, the Genealogy and Local History Library will welcome people from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to enjoy cookies, lemonade, puzzles and more as they tour the library.

Cordes shared that the library is “beautiful” and will be decorated for Christmas, complete with roaring fireplaces. She hopes to see many people come out and enjoy the library while learning what all it has to offer.

“It’s decorated like a Victorian-inspired Christmas wonderland,” she said. “If you have not been to the Genealogy and Local History Library and you keep telling yourself, ‘I’m going to go, I’m going to go, I’m going to go,’ you should come on Saturday, Dec. 7.”

Also on Dec. 7, 2024, community members can stop by the Hayner Library Alton Square Mall location for the third annual Local Author Book Fair. Attendees are invited to chat with 25 local authors and browse their books.

Cordes said they have several new authors this year as well as many returning writers who are eager to share their work with the Riverbend region. There will also be an open house at the Alton Square library location at the same time.

“You can meet your favorite local author, find a new local author, purchase some books to make good Christmas presents or stocking stuffers, and you can get them autographed,” she said. “We’ll have the library open house at the same time, so you can come in, take a look at the library, sign up for a library card. We’ll have a children’s table with a little craft for the kids, and just have a good couple of hours meeting new people.”

Teens will help clean up after the Local Author Book Fair as they prepare for the Teen Ugly Christmas Sweater Party from 4–6 p.m. that Saturday. Teens are asked to register by calling the library at 1-800-613-3163 so they can arrange to have enough snacks.

On Dec. 11, 2024, community members are invited to a special presentation by local meteorologist Mike Roberts. Titled “The 90-Day Weather Outlook — Plus, This is Not the Winter of Your Youth — An Evening with Mike Roberts,” the event will analyze the upcoming 90-day forecast. Roberts will also explain how and why the weather has shifted over the past few decades. To register, call 1-800-613-3163.

Every few months, Hayner partners with other libraries to host “Illinois Libraries Present,” a virtual program that brings in a bestselling author to share information with people across the state. In December, the program is titled, “Illinois Libraries Present: Experience Little Women: The Musical (2022) Recording.”

If you register, you will receive a link to have access to a recording of “Little Women: The Musical” from 2 p.m. on Dec. 20 to 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 22. Cordes noted that the program is online and can be watched at home or at the library.

Ultimately, she hopes to see many people take advantage of all the programs that Hayner has to offer. She is especially looking forward to the Dec. 7, 2024, events.

“You can go to the Genealogy and Local History Library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can go to the Local Author Book Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.,” she said. “You can bookend your day at the library.”

For more information about Hayner Public Library District, including an events calendar, visit their official website at HaynerLibrary.org.

