ALTON - Hayner Library will host a free Illinois Department of Human Services In-Person Recruitment Presentation at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, at Hayner Library at Alton Square Mall.

In the presentation learn how to obtain careers with the State of Illinois Hayner Library will host the Illinois Department of Human Services for a unique opportunity that allows individuals to explore career paths in the public sector. This event offers a platform for meaningful dialogue, fostering connections, and potential employment opportunities across diverse state government roles.

The IDHS recruitment team will cover topics related to applying for state positions, state profile creation, and other best practices when applying for careers with the State of Illinois. A question-and-answer session will take place after the presentation.

“We’re very happy to host events such as this at the library,” says Mary Cordes, Executive Director of Hayner Library. “Our patrons have indicated that access to employment-related programs, services, and materials is important to them. Hosting events such as this is just another way that the library is responsive to the needs of our community,” says Cordes.

No registration is required for this program. Copies of the presentation will be emailed to attendees. Hayner Library also offers access to Ebsco’s Small Business Reference Center database, an excellent free resource for small business owners, people interested in opening a small business, and job hunters. Patrons can access the Small Business Reference Center 24/7 with a Hayner Library card, or patrons can stop by any Hayner Library location and use the library’s computers to access the database.

“The Small Business Reference Center database is just one of over a dozen databases that we offer to our patrons,” says Cordes. “They’re an invaluable part of our collection and cover a myriad of subjects such as small business resources, medicine, readers advisory, legal resources, reference resources for students, Consumer Reports reviews, home improvement, auto repair, and much more,” says Cordes.

The library’s databases can be accessed at home for free by Hayner Library cardholders at https://www.haynerlibrary.org/digital-resources-collections/online-databases/. Non-cardholders can also access the databases at any Hayner Library location during regular library hours.

