Our Daily Show! Beyond the Shelves With Hayner: A TON OF FALL EVENTS!

ALTON - In addition to a few month-long programs through October, the Hayner Public Library District has several special events planned over the next few weeks.

“We’ve got a ton of stuff happening this month,” said Mary Cordes, Hayner’s executive director.

From 6:30–7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, community members can enjoy “Broadway Show Tunes with Jared Hennings” at the Alton Square Mall library location. Hennings has “a great voice” that "really lends itself to this kind of music,” Cordes said. He will perform songs from “Brigadoon,” “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Showboat,” and more.

A special “Fire Safety Story Time” is planned for 10 a.m. on Oct. 9 at Alton Square Mall. Cordes thanked the Alton Fire Department, which will visit and read a story in honor of Fire Safety Month. Kids can talk to firefighters, explore the firetruck, and enjoy the story.

Cordes is especially excited for Oct. 21, when historian and Illinois Humanities Road Scholar Connie Martin will present “Hidden Messages in Negro Spirituals on the Underground Railroad” at 6:30 p.m. at the mall.

“She’s going to talk about and explain the meanings, interpretations, and connections of spirituals used in regions of the American South that signaled signs and tips that aided freedom seekers as they headed to Canada,” Cordes explained. “It’s about songs and how the songs really were more than just songs. They were helping guide enslaved peoples to freedom in Canada during the Civil War and before the Civil War. So this is really interesting.”

The next day, at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 at the Genealogy and Local History Library, patrons can check out “Poe and Irving — An Evening of Recitations with Anne Williams.” Williams will recite, from memory, some of the spooky short stories of Edgar Allan Poe as well as scenes from “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” by Washington Irving. This program is limited to community members ages 13 and older.

Also on Oct. 22, the monthly Yarn Bombers Workshop will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the mall. This program is for beginners and experts alike. Anyone who wants to knit or crochet can come and make a small fall pumpkin.



The library often has special events and activities for patrons to enjoy. Cordes emphasized that all of these programs are free. Space is limited, so registration is encouraged; you can call 1-800-613-3163 to register.

For more information about the Hayner Public Library District, including their upcoming events, visit their official website at HaynerLibrary.org.

