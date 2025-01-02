Our Daily Show! Beyond the Shelves With Hayner! A Lot Planned for 2025

ALTON - The Hayner Public Library District has a busy new year ahead.

Mary Cordes, Hayner’s executive director, outlined some of the upcoming programs and events that the library will offer in the next few months. She encourages people to come by the library and enjoy all of the activities they have planned.

“It has been a very good year,” Cordes said. “We’ve got a lot coming up in January, and we hope to see everybody there.”

Starting in January, community members are invited to a three-part series on dementia that the library is sponsoring in partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association. Caregivers can attend “Building Foundations of Caregiving and Supporting Independence” from 6–7:30 p.m. on Jan. 16, 2025. This will be followed by “Communicating Effectively and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors” on Feb. 20 and “Exploring Care and Support Services” on March 13.

“There will be somebody there from the Alzheimer’s Association. They’ll have resources, and you can meet other people who are going through the same thing, and you can talk with them and kind of build a support network,” Cordes explained. “It’s emotional and it’s mentally taxing and it’s physically taxing. It’s a difficult time. So we’re hoping that this will help people.”

From 2–3 p.m. on Feb. 22, the whole family is invited to Hayner’s Alton Square Mall location for “Forest Park Owls: Hiding in Plain Sight,” a program with naturalist Mark H.X. Glenshaw. Glenshaw documents great horned owls in Forest Park, and he’ll be sharing his research with attendees. Cordes joked that her “inner nerd” was coming out, as she loves owls and can’t wait for this program.

Article continues after sponsor message

At the Genealogy and Local History Library, community members are encouraged to attend “Plotting a Future for Historic River Towns with Dean Klinkenberg—Reimagining Places of the Past: Historic Preservation Lecture Series, Part 1” at 10 a.m. on Jan. 18, followed by “Conservancy—Reimagining Places of the Past: Historic Preservation Lecture Series, Part 2” on Feb. 15. Both programs will talk about river towns and ecosystems throughout Southern Illinois, and Cordes predicts it will be “fascinating.”

Hayner’s Winter Reading Retreat is scheduled for 6–7:30 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2025, at the Alton Square Mall. These quarterly retreats encourage community members to stop by the library and enjoy crafts, snacks, books and conversation with fellow readers.

Hayner has also started offering a bimonthly Cookbook Club. Patrons can stop by the Alton Square Mall library and choose a recipe out of the month’s featured cookbook; this month’s book is “101 Greatest Soups on the Planet — Every Savory Soup, Stew, Chili and Chowder You Could Ever Crave” by Erin Renouf Mylroie.

On Feb. 11, people are encouraged to bring their homemade recipes to the library so everyone can sample them. Cordes noted that this club encourages connection between the community while also allowing people to learn more about cooking.

From 1–4 p.m. on Jan. 23, Illinoisans are invited to “iCash: Discover What’s Yours with the Illinois State Treasurer’s Office.” The Illinois State Treasurer has $3.5 billion in unclaimed funds, and a representative from the Treasurer’s Office will be available to answer questions and help Illinois residents check to see if the state is holding any money that is owed to them.

“It’s a free program and service,” Cordes said. “We’ve been trying to partner with more state agencies. These are things that impact [our patrons], and that’s what we’re here for.”

Cordes is especially looking forward to “Library Speed Dating – Find the Book of Your Dreams,” a Valentine’s Day-themed program scheduled for Feb. 12 at the Alton Square Mall location. Patrons can “speed date” a book, allowing them to check out different genres, find new writers and meet other people who love to read.

There are many more programs and events scheduled throughout the next few months. You can check the library’s calendar of events for more information, or visit their official website at HaynerLibrary.org. Most of these programs require registration; call 1-800-613-3163 to register. All of the library’s services are free, and Cordes noted that Hayner is a great place to find resources and fun during these dreary winter months.

“It’s just a really great way to spend an afternoon, and it’s free,” she added. “You’re going to want to keep coming back.”

More like this: