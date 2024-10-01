Our Daily Show! Beyond The Shelves With Hayner! Newsletter & Events

ALTON - The Hayner Public Library District has a long list of programs and activities planned for patrons of all ages through the month of October.

Executive Director Mary Cordes explained that Hayner collaborates with other libraries and organizations throughout the state of Illinois. She is eager to introduce new programs to the Alton, Godfrey and Fosterburg communities.

“That’s the fun thing about libraries. We go to different meetings and different groups that we all belong to, and we talk to each other about programs,” Cordes said. “We all talk to each other and take ideas from each other. It’s a really great industry to be in.”

On Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, patrons can choose between two different activities. From 7–9 p.m., the “Haunted Hayner: History and Hauntings” program invites patrons to learn about Alton’s haunted history during a presentation by Alton Odyssey Tours. Attendees are also invited to participate in a ghost hunt at the Genealogy and Local History Library.

If ghosts aren’t your thing, you can still join Hayner from 6–7:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 for a presentation by Dr. Dee Kilgo at the Alton Square Mall location. Kilgo will be sharing the history and context of the painting “American Gothic” by Grant Wood. As professor emerita of art history at Illinois State University, Kilgo lectures widely but enjoys returning to her hometown of Alton when she can.

At 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 15, 2024, sports historian Ed Wheatley will be at the Alton Square Mall location to lecture on “Wrestling at the Chase.” Wheatley, who argues St. Louis is the best sports town in America, will share more about local history and how it relates to wrestling.

At 6 p.m. on Oct. 15, 2024, Hayner will host its first meeting of the Hayner Cookbook Club. This group will meet regularly, like a normal book club, but with a sweet twist. Patrons are invited to stop by the library to choose a recipe from “The Magnolia Bakery Handbook” by Bobbie Lloyd. Then, they follow the recipe and bring the baked goods to the meeting on Oct. 15.

Cordes noted that all of these programs aim to inform and entertain while facilitating social connection. She is especially excited for the Cookbook Club, which was formed around patrons’ interests.

“It should be fun. For anybody who likes cooking or even if you aren’t a great cook or a great baker, you’re going to be in a room with people who are. This is how you learn,” Cordes said. “One of the things that we’ve heard from our patrons is that they really like the social aspect of the library and they like our programs. So in response to that, one of our staff members, Janice Burgess, came up with this really great idea of having a Cookbook Book Club. So it’s just a response to what our patrons wanted.”

Registration is encouraged for all of these events. To register for a Hayner event, call 1-800-613-3163.

Throughout the entire month of October, community members can engage with Hayner’s Food for Fines program. This initiative invites patrons to donate one unexpired nonperishable canned food item per overdue library item, and the fee will be waived. All collected food will be donated to Crisis Food Center in Alton.

Hayner is also participating in the Illinois Heartland Library System Library Crawl through October. Community members can pick up an IHLS passport and travel to any of the 125 participating libraries. If you return to Hayner with your passport stamped five times, you will be entered for the chance to win a grand prize.

“The whole point is to go visit libraries other than your home library and just see all the services, the buildings, because each library is just so fun to visit,” Cordes added. “The staffs are always great. It’s fun to see their programs, their collections, their buildings.”

Hayner hopes to see many new and familiar faces at their three locations during the month of October, whether you come in for the library crawl or one of the many programs they have scheduled. For more information about Hayner Public Library District and their calendar of events, visit HaynerLibrary.org.

