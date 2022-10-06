ALTON - The Hayner Public Library District Inaugural Local Author Book Fair will promote local authors, literacy, and library programming, services, and collections

This fall, Hayner Library will host its inaugural Local Author Book Fair, where you can meet thirty local authors, buy their books, and have them signed. The event will be held Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. If necessary, a rain date is scheduled for Saturday, October 15, 2022.

The event will feature library card registration, a showcase of non-traditional library materials available for checkout, giveaways, and other library highlights. There will also be activities, crafts, and story times for the kids. WBGZ radio will broadcast live from the event, and coffee (hot and iced) and pastries will be available for purchase from Germania Brew Haus.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Riverbend Raptor will also be roving around the book fair for your amusement! You can browse or make purchases — and be sure to leave some time to explore the Downtown Library and the beautiful Hayner Genealogy & Local History Library. The Friends of Hayner Library, located at 327 State Street, will also hold a book sale on this date.

Find a new favorite author and stock up your book collection to keep you busy during the approaching cold winter. What is more inviting than a stack of books to ease your cabin fever?

There are so many talented local authors in our community who deserve your support. Free parking will be available in the municipal parking lot across from the Downtown Library on Belle Street between 4th and 5th Streets. We are hopeful that this will become an annual event. Please plan to join us — bring the family and support local talent.

More like this: