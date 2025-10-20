ALTON - Hayner Library Presents Poe and Irving – An Evening of Recitations with Anne Williams Historic Interpreter and Performer to Delight Audiences with Haunted Tales in Time for Halloween With the lights turned down and the Gothic-style architecture of the Genealogy & Local History Library adding to the ambiance, patrons are in for an atmospheric treat as Anne Williams, historic interpreter and performer, will recite dramatically, from memory, several works by the author Edgar Allan Poe.

Williams will also recite as well as an excerpt from another October favorite, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, by Washington Irving. Poe’s stories will include The Tell-Tale Heart, The Black Cat, The Raven, and others. Anne has shared the authors’ stories and poems with audiences at historic sites in New York, Philadelphia, Richmond, and regionally in Missouri and Illinois.

She has worked with the National Park Service, St. Louis Public Radio, and many historic sites on various projects, including dramatic recitation of literature and historic speeches, creating and performing in short plays, reconstructing historic events, film narration, and a complete audio production of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. Anne has collaborated with Ballet 314 and Opera Theater Saint Louis.

Please note – Because this program is presented entirely from memory, concentration by the performer is critical. In order to assist with this, this program is limited to patrons aged thirteen and older. This program will take place on Wednesday, October 22, at 6:30 p.m. at the Hayner Genealogy & Local History Library, 401 State Street, Alton, IL. Seating is limited. Please register for this program by calling 1-800-613-3163.

