Our Daily Show! Beyond the Shelves with Hayner! Avoiding Scammers, Healthy Living, and More!

ALTON - The Hayner Library has a busy event schedule ahead, offering a wide variety of informative programming to the community. From scam awareness to healthy living, live musical performances and much more, the library’s range of upcoming events offers something for everyone.

Mary Cordes, the Executive Director of Hayner Library, appeared on Our Daily Show! on Riverbender.com to share more about the upcoming programs at the library. An event on Avoiding Scams and Scammers is set for Aug. 14, 2024 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Hayner’s Alton Square Mall location, which Cordes said is in-depth and informative for all.

“Even people who are super tech-savvy are susceptible to scams and scammers,” she said. “We’re talking about how to avoid them, if it happens to you, what you can do. We’re taking an in-depth look at the different kinds of scams and how to identify them, [what] steps you can take to protect yourself, and then what you can do if you think you have been scammed.”

Hayner is collaborating with the Alzheimer’s Association to host Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research on Aug. 24, 2024 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. This event allows attendees to learn firsthand about diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity, social engagement, and more by using hands-on tools to incorporate healthy habits into their daily lives.

“Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body” will also be held at the Alton Square Mall location of Hayner Library, and Cordes said interested attendees can register by calling 618-462-0677.

Brews and books await at the next meeting of the Taps & Tomes Book Club on Sept. 5, 2024 from 6-8 p.m. at The Old Bakery Beer Company. Cordes said the event grants her the perfect opportunity to indulge in the brewery’s Bavarian tea and a selection of books she wouldn’t normally read. This month’s discussion centers on the novel Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng, which can be checked out from Hayner Library in a variety of formats. No registration is required for the event, with more details available here.

This September will also see the fall installment of the library’s Memory Café event, on Sept. 14, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Cordes said these events are a great way to exercise memory functions in those with Alzheimer’s, dementia, and more by evoking memories of the past in a welcoming environment. It’s also an ideal opportunity for fellow caregivers to learn more from each other. Refreshments will be provided, as will more information from Alzheimer’s Association experts; no registration is required.

Cordes added the library also offers hands-on, multimedia “memory kits” which anyone with a library card can check out from Hayner Library. These kits, which center around themes like gardening and more, are also designed to stimulate memory function and are available at their Alton Square Mall location.

On Sept. 24, 2024, The Jared Hennings Trio will be performing at the library, featuring Ralph Monroe on piano and Brian McKinney on bass. That performance will be held at the library’s Alton Square Mall location in the performance room on the upper floor.



Going forward, Cordes emphasized the library’s focus on community involvement, citing their recent participation in multiple Back To School events, the Alton Farmer’s Market, and many more. She said they’ll also be at the upcoming YWCA Job Fair and Mississippi Earthtones Festival.

She added that the Polaris online system utilized by the library is currently experiencing some on-and-off issues as visitors attempt to check out books online, pay fines, and more. If you experience issues with the library’s online services, call the Hayner Library at 618-462-0677.

To learn more about everything coming up at the Hayner Library, see the Events page on their website or the full interview with Cordes at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.