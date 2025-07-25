Our Daily Show Interview: Beyond the Shelves With Hayner! A Ton of Summer Fun Left!

ALTON - The Hayner Public Library District gives back to the community, and you can help.

Through the end of July, Hayner’s fine amnesty program “Supplies for Summer” will allow patrons to return overdue library materials and pay no fine if you also donate a personal care item. Mary Cordes, the library’s executive director, explained that the goal is to support local organizations.

“It’s twofold. It helps us get our materials back so they’re available for the next patron and then it also helps these entities,” she said. “We do this quarterly. Every quarter, we have a fine amnesty program. Through the end of July, we have ‘Supplies for Summer’ going.”

Items like shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant and other hygiene products can be dropped off at Hayner Library along with your overdue materials. The library will waive the fine. At the end of the month, they will donate half of the supplies to Crisis Food Center and the other half to the Alton Community Unit School District #11.

The library will also celebrate National Crayon Donation Month through the month of August. If you have new or gently used crayons, you can drop them off at any Hayner Library location, and the library will donate the crayons to Riverbend Head Start.

"Everybody’s got crayons. I have crayons and I don’t even have a kid,” Cordes laughed. “The crayons will go to good use. So if you’ve got crayons sitting in a drawer or you want to pick up a pack at the store, just drop them off at the library anytime we’re open. We’ll take those and donate them to Riverbend Head Start.”

As the summer heats up, Cordes also reminds community members that Hayner Library’s three locations all serve as heating and cooling centers. With plenty to read or listen to, as well as access to the internet, she promises “you won’t be bored,” but you will be safe and cool.

“Come down to the library. We’ve got something you can read, listen to, get on the wifi, do whatever you want to do or just be,” she said. “[Running your air conditioning] is not cheap and it has been hot, so come on into the library and we’ll get you cooled off. We’ve got a drinking fountain and a place for you to sit.”

For more information about the Hayner Public Library District and their work, including their programs, visit their official website at HaynerLibrary.org.

