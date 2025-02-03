ALTON – The Alton Square Mall branch of The Hayner Public Library District is temporarily closed due to an obstruction in the sewer line. The line has been repaired. The District is now working with restoration professionals to get all affected areas cleaned, sanitized and restored. It is expected that the library will reopen on Tuesday; however, this is a tentative timeline. Updates will continue to be posted on Hayner’s website and social media pages.

The Downtown branch of The Hayner Public Library District continues to remain open during its regular hours. Patrons are encouraged to visit the Downtown Library during the temporary closure of the Alton Square Mall branch. The Genealogy & Local History Library will also remain open during regular hours.

According to Kevin Botterbush, president of Hayner’s board of trustees, the main focus now is to ensure that the Alton Square Mall space is cleaned and restored as quickly as possible.

“Our first priority is to ensure a clean, safe space for our patrons and staff,” said Botterbush. “We are working with restoration professionals to make sure this event is handled appropriately with the utmost care and concern for public safety. We acknowledge that this might present a slight inconvenience for a few days, but we are doing our best to maintain our facilities as safe, welcoming spaces.”

Any materials being held for pick-up at Hayner Library at Alton Square Mall will remain at that location and will be available upon re-opening. Overdue fines will be waived for patrons with due dates occurring during the closure.

For more information about The Hayner Public Library District programs and services, please visit their website at www.haynerlibrary.org.

