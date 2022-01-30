Each book, e-book, or audiobook you read, gets you a chance to win.ALTON - Join the Hayner Library this winter for their Adult Winter Reading Program.

From February 1 to February 28, 2022, Hayner Library invites patrons age eighteen and older to join in the winter reading fun—and a chance to win a grand prize gift basket designed to help you beat the winter chill.

Registration and participation are easy. Simply visit the Downtown Library or Hayner Library at Alton Square Mall and fill out a short registration form. For each book, e-book, or audiobook you read, you get a chance to enter a drawing for the grand prize. The more you read, the more chances you have to win. A winner will be drawn at each location.

As an added bonus, each week during the program, they will highlight a different library service, program, or collection in the form of a scavenger hunt “Word of the Week” poster hidden in the library. Visit the library weekly, find the hidden poster, and write down the Word of the Week to earn an additional chance to win the grand prize gift basket.

For more information, reach out to https://www.haynerlibrary.org/.

