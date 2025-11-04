O’FALLON - Haylee Williams is a leader.

For her hard work, Haylee Williams is a College Prep Station Student of the Month for O’Fallon Township High School.

Williams, a senior, has been involved in several clubs and organizations since her freshman year. She has played varsity softball for four years. She also participates in the Friends of Rachel club, the KEY Club, and the Chemistry Club.

As a natural leader, Williams represents her fellow students as a member of Student Council and vice president of Healthcare Occupations Student Association. These roles require a lot of hard work and dedication, but Williams prioritizes them because it is important to her to advocate for her peers.

Williams was recently inducted into the National Honor Society, which requires high grades and many hours of community service. She has also managed to maintain her spot on the high honor roll since her freshman year, and she was previously chosen for the Southwestern Conference Academic All Conference Award.

When she isn’t busy with her schoolwork, sport, or extracurriculars, Williams can be found working 15 hours a week, watching sports, or scrapbooking. She is currently working on her senior scrapbook.

As she looks to the future, she has big plans for after graduation. Her teachers and loved ones can’t wait to watch her succeed.

“I plan to attend the University of Tennessee Knoxville and major in biology on the path to pre-professional medicine. After graduating, I plan to attend medical school to become an orthopedic surgeon,” Williams shared, adding, “I am so grateful to be receiving this award and blessed to represent my school.”

Congratulations to Haylee for this recognition from College Prep Station and O’Fallon Township High School!