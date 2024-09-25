EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Rotary Club has chosen to honor Edwardsville High School student Hayden Volz with the Student of the Month Award for the month of September. Hayden was nominated by his business teacher Dean Schickedanz of Edwardsville High School.

Hayden is the son of Todd and Trina Volz. In addition to achieving the honor roll, Hayden is also a varsity letter recipient in track and football. He was recently recognized as a Spencer Homes Athlete of the Month. In his spare time, Hayden also volunteers with the Glen-Ed Food Pantry.

Hayden also enjoys fishing, playing video games, spending time with his family and friends, and helping coach Little Tigers Football.

In the future, Hayden would like to either attend Oklahoma State University, Southeast Missouri State University, and Western Kentucky. He plans on getting a degree in Computer Science or Information Technology.

The Edwardsville Rotary Club recognizes a student each month September through April. Each May, Edwardsville High School staff chooses one of the monthly winners to receive the $2,000 Edwardsville EHS Rotary Scholarship. The awards have been given since 1996 and the Edwardsville Rotary Club has given out over $35,000 in scholarships to date.

