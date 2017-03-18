EDWARDSVILLE - Though there have only been two games of the season so far, the Civic Memorial Eagles baseball team is off to a solid start.

The Eagles brought their record to 2-0 by taking down Belleville East with 3-2 victory Friday afternoon in Edwardsville as part of the Prep Baseball Report Classic.

"It's a good win against a really good ball club. They were throwing a very good pitcher on us and we knew that it was going to be low-scoring going in." CM head coach Nick Smith said. "Brandon Hampton, he was very poised and worked ahead all day long and kept the defense on their toes all day."

In the first, lead-off batter and pitcher Brandon Hampton was walked by Belleville East's Ben Cruikshank. Jaxsen Helmkamp singled on a ground ball and Hampton advanced to third. After Corey Price popped out to the shortstop, Brandon Carpenter arrived at the plate to hit. After two strikes, Colin Hall was brought in to run for Hampton. A wild pitch allowed Hall to cross home, scoring the CM's first run.

The key plays to this Friday's game occurred in the top of the sixth. Helmkamp singled out to center and took first base. Hayden Sontag came in as the substitute batter for Brandon Carpenter. After two balls, Sontag took a hard swing, connected and hit a two-run homer. His team poured out of the dug out and congratulated their teammates as they crossed home plate.

In the bottom of the sixth, Ryan Mead scored on an error and Jordan Phillips hit a hard ground ball and reached on an error committed by Bryce Zupan, allowing Evan Lawrence to score another run.

Helmkamp led the Eagles in hits with two for the day, while Sontag, Zupan, Loewen and Hampton each had one hit.

At the mound, Brandon Hampton earned the win. He threw the entire game, allowing only two runs and two hits. He struck out four runners, walked only one, and produced 21 first pitch strikes.

