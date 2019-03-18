EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville High School baseball outfielder Hayden Moore serves an important role for the Tigers as the lead-off man in the lineup. On Saturday afternoon in their PBR Metro-East Kickoff Classic game against Naperville Neuqua Valley, he led off the first by drawing a walk, stealing second and coming around to score on a pair of wild pitches.

As it turned out, it would be the only run of the game for Edwardsville, dropping an 8-1 decision to the Wildcats to drop their record to 1-2. Not a lot went right for the Tigers on the day, but Moore knows that the team will keep working hard and battling.

“Those were good pitchers on the mound, but we just got to keep out heads up, keep putting the ball in play and make them work,” Moore said in a postgame interview on Saturday. “We didn’t do that well. We got on base, but we kept them out there, and we just didn’t hit them in.”

After tying the game in the third, Neuqua Valley broke the game open in the fourth with four runs, then added on three more in the seventh. Meanwhile, the Tigers didn’t have a hit until the sixth, and it turned out to be the only one of the game.

“I saw a couple of heads go down, but we’ve just got to keep our heads up,” Moore said, “and keep getting our pitches, and just make the team work, and we’ll come back.”

It’s still very early in the season, and there’s plenty of games remaining for the Tigers to start hitting their stride and playing their trademark brand of baseball. Moore will be playing his part on the club to help.

“Yes, it’s all I’m going to do,” Moore said. “I’m just trying to make my team do well, and just hoping we can only go up from here.”

In the Tigers’ first three games of the season, Moore is three-for-six while drawing three walks, scoring three runs while being hit by a pitch once and stealing two bases while driving in a run. Moore feels he’s started off well, getting on base and helping to set the tables for the batters behind him.

“I think I’ve been playing pretty well,” Moore said. “I’m getting my pitches and getting on base and just see someone get behind me, doing their job.”

And as the lead-off man in the Tigers’ lineup, Moore sees his role as a very important one that contributes to the team’s success.

“As lead-off guy, I’m just trying to see the pitchers, get notes,” Moore said, “and just let the players behind me know what’s coming, and just give them an idea about what to think about.”

Although the Tigers are off to the tough start, Moore is looking forward to working hard and helping the Tigers enjoy a successful turn around.

“Yeah, we’ll be fine,” Moore said. “We’ll just come back this week, get some work in, and be ready for Granite City on Wednesday.”Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

