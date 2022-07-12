Hawthorne Animal Hospital To Reopen Its Troy Vet Clinic On July 14.

GLEN CARBON - Hawthorne Animal Hospital, a top-rated veterinary clinic in the St. Louis Metro East, is excited to announce it will reopen its Troy location on July 14, 2022, to provide families with more options to receive high-quality, compassionate care for their pets they love.

Located at 1516 Alarth Drive, Troy Vet Clinic provides nose-to-tail wellness exams and vaccinations by appointment. Any pet owner who wishes to schedule an exam for their dog or cat with one of Hawthorne’s veterinarians can call 618-288-3971. Pets experiencing a medical emergency will be directed to Hawthorne’s 24/7 animal hospital in Glen Carbon.

“Like most veterinary clinics across the U.S., Hawthorne experienced a greater demand for our services over the past two years as pet ownership skyrocketed,” said Dr. Paul Myer, chief of staff for Hawthorne. “With the reopening of our second location, we’re offering Troy residents access to quality vet services closer to home and shortening wait times for patients at our Glen Carbon hospital. Our Troy clinic is just one more way we’re making care convenient for the families we serve.”

New and current Hawthorne patients who wish to save on their pet’s care are invited to enroll in a Hawthorne Wellness Plan. By spreading the cost of services over 12 months, pet owners can provide their dog or cat with preventative medicine and wellness visits while saving hundreds of dollars a year. Add-on services, such as dental care and heartworm preventatives, ensure all basic pet care is covered. For more information, visit hawthorneanimals.com/wellness/plans.

About Hawthorne Animal Hospital:

Founded in 1956, Hawthorne has evolved into a renowned center for pet medicine that serves the St. Louis Metro East region through two locations—a 24-hour animal hospital in Glen Carbon, Ill., and a vet clinic in Troy, Ill. Hawthorne is staffed by a team of veterinarians with more than 125 years of combined experience in all areas of medical care and is equipped with cutting-edge technology to improve the health outcomes of the pets it treats. Hawthorne is accredited by the American Animal Hospital Association (AAAH), a designation only 12-17% of vet clinics in the U.S. currently hold. For more information, visit www.hawthorneanimals.com.

