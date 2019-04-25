HARDIN - Carrollton opened a two-game baseball series with Calhoun with a big 5-1 win on Tuesday at Hardin. Action between the two teams is scheduled to resume at Carrollton on Thursday afternoon.

Carrollton erupted for five runs in the first to set the tone for the game. Gabe Jones and Ethan Brannan were masterful on the mound, with Jones allowing just five hits and Brannan fanned the side in his one inning with three straight strikeouts. Jones tossed 10 strikeouts in the game.

“Our pitching and defense were both much better,” Carrollton head baseball coach Jeff Krumwiede said. “Our first five batters scored and it was 5-0 with nobody out in the first, so it was a great start. We had 12 total hits.”

Jones, Nathan Walker, Grant Pohlman, and Gus Coonrod continued their hot hands at the plate for Carrollton. Jones was three for four with a home run and two RBI; Walker was two for four with a double and triple and two RBI; Pohlman and Conrad both had two hits in four at-bats.

Carrollton improves to 17-5 overall, 5-0 in the conference, while Calhoun is 11-12 overall and 5-1 in conference play.

Carrollton 5, Calhoun 1

Carrollton 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 12 1

Calhoun 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 5 2

LP - Drew Baalman 6 ip, 5 r, 5 er, 12 hits, 3 bb, 8 k

WP - Jones 6 ip, 1 r, 0 er, 5 hits, 1 bb, 10 k

Hitting

Carrollton - Pohlman 2-4, Coonrod 2-4, Walker 2-2 2B 3B 2 rbi, Jones 3-4 HR 2 rbi, Brannan 1-4, Settles 1-3, Ramsey 0-2, Cox 0-4, Smith 1-4

Calhoun - Drew Baalman 1-3 2B, Corey Nelson 0-3, AJ Hillen 0-3, Grant Gilman 2-3, Tren Buchanan 0-2, Luke Wickenhauser 0-3, Colby Clark 1-3, Cory Baalman 1-3 2B, Mason Pherigo 0-2, Jonny Laing 0-1

