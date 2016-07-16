CARROLLTON - The Hawk Pride 7-on-7 Tournament and linemen challenge kicks off at 10 A.M.today at Carrollton High School.

The tournament will feature three teams, the Carrollton Hawks, the Breese Central Cougars, and the Freeburg Midgets.

Just Central and Freeburg are in because their head coaches are Carrollton alumni.

That’s the requirement.

Oakwood was part of the tournament until Jeremy Dirksmeyer, Carrollton 1998 graduate, was relieved of his duties after four seasons as the head coach.

Brian Short (Breese Central) and Ronnie Stuart (Freeburg) played football for the Hawks and have gone on to become respected coaches.

Both have led successful programs during their time as head coaches.

This is the ninth anniversary of the tournament and it’s been played at Carrollton High School every year, except this past summer when it was moved to Freeburg’s artificial field because Carrollton’s couldn’t sustain heavy downpour of rain.

Teams will play against each other in competitive 7-on-7 contests and there will be an overall winner.

The linemen challenge will have team and individual competitions.

Hawk Pride hosts the tournament, which is a non-profit booster club that supports the Carrollton Hawks. They’re mission is to promote Carrollton Hawk football and provide a positive experience for the youth throughout the Carrollton community.

The organization was founded in 2006 and is celebrating their 10-year anniversary.

