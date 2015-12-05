ROXANA – More often than not, chemistry isn't something that just happens. It has to be developed over a period of time, especially when it comes to sport.

A pair of teammates can meet each other in grade school and learn how to play various sports together. Over a period of time, each of them develops a knowledge of how the other works, getting to the point where each of them feeds off one another, knowing exactly what the other will do in a given situation.

Such a duo is at Carrollton High School, where Cole Brannan and Jerrett Smith have, over the years, developed such a knowledge of each other that they can almost read what each of them will be doing at a given time.

“We played two years of (Junior Football League) and three years together in high school in football and basketball,” Smith said. “When you've played with someone all of your life, you develop an unspoken contact with each other; it's like one knows what the other is doing and we can feed off each other.”

“We started playing three-on-three basketball when we were kids,” Brannan said. “We've taken pride in what we do and how we do it; we just go out there and get after it.”

Growing up in a town like Carrollton, a place where seemingly everyone knows everyone else, has helped developed the chemistry of the two players. “I've known Cole since we were in preschool,” Smith said. “We played together in kids' nights and growing up there has been great.

“It's the kind of town where, if you were to break down, 12 people would be running up to help you out. People know each other here; it's a great place to be from.”

“It's a great program here at Carrollton,” Brannan said. “We've got great support and great fans.”

So what would they like to do after they graduate next spring from Carrollton High?

“I'm keeping my options open,” Brannan said. “I'd like to play somewhere though.”

“I want to play football in college,” Smith said. “I'm putting together a highlight tape to send out to schools. I'm not worried about what level it is; football is football, no matter what level it is.”

