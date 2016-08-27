CARROLLTON – The IHSA Class 1A No. 8-ranked Carrollton Hawks lost a heartbreaker to the Brown County Hornets 28-20 in Week One of the IHSA football season at Carrollton.

Article continues after sponsor message

Running back Jerrett Smith played a part in three touchdowns, two rushing and tossed one passing as he took over the quarterback duties for Wade Prough in the second quarter.

Carrollton travels to Mendon (Unity) next Friday. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.