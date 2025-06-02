ATHENS - Vanna Holmes hit a RBI single to drive in Megan Camden, who had doubled, in the home half of the 11th inning to give Carrollton a 4-3 win over Havana in the IHSA Class 1A softball super-sectional game over Havana Monday afternoon, June 2, 2025, at Athens High School.



The win advances the Hawks to the state semifinals this weekend, where they will play Casey-Westfield, who won the SIU-Carbondale super-sectional game over Waltonville 4-0, in the state semifinals Friday morning at 10 a.m. at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria.

Lauren Flowers was the winning pitcher for Carrollton, striking out 18 in throwing a complete game in the circle, and also hit a home run in the third to put the Hawks ahead.

Carrollton scored single runs in the second and third, with Flowers hitting her solo homer in the third, to go ahead 2-0, but the Ducks came back with two runs in the top of the fourth to tie the game 2-2. It stayed that way until the 11th, when Havana took the lead 3-2 on an error on a pickoff throw to second that got away.

In the bottom of the 11th, Hayden McMurtrie led off with a walk, was sacrificed to second by Brooklynn Eilerman, and tied the game on an RBI double by Camden. A base hit by Courtney Waldheuser sent Camden to third, and one out later, Lauren Flowers drew a walk to load the bases. Holmes ended the game with her RBI single to center that scored Camden to give the Hawks the 4-3 win.

Holmes led Carrollton with three hits and her game-winning RBI, while Camden had two hits and a RBI, Flowers and Waldheuser had a hit and RBI each, and Hannah Uhles, Daci Walls, Eilerman, McMurtrie, and Blake Driskill all had hits. Flowers went all the way in the circle, allowing three runs, two earned, on five hits, walking three and striking out 18.

The Hawks meet up with the Warriors Friday morning in the first semifinal at 10 a.m., with the second semifinal between LeRoy and Dakota starting at 12:30 p.m. The third place game is set for Saturday at 9 a.m., and the state final will be played at 11:30 a.m.

