OKAWVILLE - If there ever was a sixth man in a basketball gymnasium it was the Carrollton Hawks sea of green that occupied every seat on one side of the Okawville Gym in the IHSA Class 1A Super Sectional matchup against Albion Edwards County.

Carrollton High School’s basketball team is set to compete in the state finals starting Thursday, March 6, 2025, with a 62-44 win over Albion Edwards County at CEFCU Arena in Bloomington-Normal, following a strong that has galvanized support from the local community. The Hawks secured a spot in the finals after the decisive victory on Monday night, March 3, 2025, drawing hundreds of fans who packed the gym in the school colors of Kelly Green and White.

Hawks' Head Coach Brian Madson praised the Hawks turnout, describing the atmosphere as “phenomenal.” He noted the enthusiasm of the student section, which has been consistently impressive throughout the season.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We’ve had pep assemblies the last couple of games, and our student section, it’s hard to match them," he said. "Their intensity, their display of attire, whatever they decide their theme is for the night, our boys couldn’t be more pumped to make the journey up to Bloomington-Normal on Thursday,” Madson said.

The community's support for the Hawks is a testament to the town's passion for athletics.

“This is small-town USA," Madson said. "They just love athletics, during basketball, football, the whole town supports the whole school. So this win’s for Carrollton tonight.”

As the team prepares for the finals, they will carry with them the fervent backing of a community that has shown unwavering loyalty to its high school teams.

Needless to say, Madson and the entire Carrollton community, who seemingly turned out for the game, packed the gym in Kelly Green and White, the school colors.

More like this: