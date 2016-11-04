CARROLLTON - It’s playoff time, and the Carrollton Hawks are playing at home. This will be the first time Hawks are considered underdogs in Carrollton as they go up against the 10-0 and No. 1-seeded Tuscola Warriors.

The Warriors have a well-oiled offense that runs like a machine. They have a balanced playbook with a healthy dose of runs and passes led by quarterback Kaleb Williams. Last week in their 52-7 first round victory over Oblong, he ran for 207 passing yards and then ran for 152 rushing yards. Tuscola’s most impressive win came against then No. 1-ranked St. Teresa by a convincing score of 33-14 in week 7.

Dalton Hoel, Noah Pierce, and Lukas Hortin are the main threats at the wide receiver position. From the Hawks perspective it’s nothing new to stop the pass because they do it every day in practice. However, they haven’t seen it consistently in a game since they faced Unity-Payson in week 2.

On the defensive side of things, Tuscola relies on athleticism mixed in with their depth. Their linebackers and defensive linemen are rotated plenty of times to keep everybody full of energy, and the Hawks linemen will be tested to the limit. Usually, Carrollton goes up against schools that have similar numbers to them. Thus everything evens out.

Fortunately for Carrollton, they’re on a seven-game winning streak and are one of the most hottest teams in Class 1A. They eliminated Camp Point Central 46-0 last week in the first round and recently defeated Calhoun 34-6, who will play Red Hill in Calhoun on Saturday. Quarterback Wade Prough has thrown for 2,260 yards with 25 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. On the ground, Jerrett Smith has rushed for just 600 yards but has scored 24 total touchdowns including 16 rushing touchdowns. Jeremy Watson, Prough’s favorite target, has over 700 receiving yards and 11 touchdown receptions on the season.

One thing the two schools do share is playoff experience this decade. Tuscola has a rich tradition with two state championships and three additional appearances and with the No. 1 seed, they are keen on getting back to Memorial Stadium. This is the fourth year in a row that they’ve been in the playoffs. Carrollton, on the other hand, is in the midst of a five-year playoff run and has always gotten past the first round, while only once not making it to the quarterfinals in 2013.

Carrollton and Tuscola have a playoff history between themselves, and if history repeats itself on Saturday, then it won’t be kind to the Hawks. The Warriors crushed Carrollton in 2007, 60-0, and 2010, 35-0. The good news for Carrollton is they’re at home and boy do they love to play in the friendly confines at Carrollton Community High School. Since 2012, the Hawks are 8-0 while playing at home and have pulled out a handful of close ballgames over the years. In 2012 they outlasted Salt Fork 27-20, the 2014 Hawks beat Bismarck-Henning in a memorable 26-21 quarterfinal game, and then they defeated Pawnee last year on a fake punt in the second round.

This is the second season in a row that Tuscola is the No. 1 seed. However, last year they lost in the second round to the LeRoy Panthers 20-7 on the road. LeRoy ended up playing Carrollton in the next round and won 35-6. Something has to give on Saturday in Carrollton. Will Tuscola stay undefeated or can the Hawks keep their undefeated home streak alive?

Kickoff is at 2 p.m.

