ROXANA — One of the strong points for Roxana’s varsity football team so far has been junior linebacker/running back Jordan Hawkins.

Hawkins, also an all-stater in track and field, placing fourth in the discus in the state track and field meet, is a figure to be dealt with off the football field, too. He has tremendous quickness, agility and strength, as shown with his discus throwing abilities. He said he definitely wants to play football and possibly continue his track and field career in college.

Hawkins said he and the other Roxana football players will continue to work hard in practice and try to get back on a winning track, after some tight, tough losses.

“We don’t give up,” Hawkins said. “We all know that if we don’t pick it up, it would be a long season.”

It’s typical of Hawkins’ team first philosophy. He’s there to help his team win, and the individual statistics come a very distant second.

In four games, Hawkins has carried 60 times for 246 yards, 4.1 yards per carry average, with one touchdown. He has 20 solo tackles and nine assists, so he is equally valuable on defense.

“Honestly, I don’t have personal goals,” Hawkins said. “It’s something that I never think about. The team is always number one to me.”

And helping the Shells get back to the Illinois High School Association playoffs is still something that Hawkins is willing to help his side do. He knows what it takes to get to the postseason.

Roxana is 0-4 and travels to Greenville on Friday. Litchfield/Lincolnwood, Gillespie, Staunton and Southwestern are the Shells’ remaining games. It would take five consecutive wins for the Shells to be considered for the post-season playoffs. Hawkins and the Shells' goal is to win their remaining five contests and finish on a high note.

