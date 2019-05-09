COLLINSVILLE – The Alton boys track team continues its prep for the IHSA state finals with a sixth place finish in the Southwestern Conference meet Wednesday at Kahok Stadium.

The Redbirds placed sixth with a total of 51 points, a point ahead of Belleville West, who had 50, with East St. Louis winning the meet with 145.5 points, and Edwardsville was second with 137.5 points.

In the sprints, Deonte McGoy was second in the 100 meters, with a time of 10.78 seconds, and third in the 200 meters, coming in at 22.16 seconds. Cassius Havis won the 800 meters with a time of 1:59.56, with Gerard Bruce placing sixth at 2:06.80.

In the distance races, Issac Evans with fifth in the 1,600 meters, coming in at 4:47.40, while in the 3,200 meters, Dylan Forsythe came in seventh, with a time of 12:09.99 seconds. Joe Morrissey finished fifth in the 300-meter hurdles, with a time of 39.73 seconds.

In the relays, the 4x400-meter team of Keegan Bratton, Havis, Tim Johnson and Morrissey came in second with a time of 3:24.22. In the field events, Ju’Qui Womack came in sixth in the long jump, going 20’ 9”, and was also sixth in the triple jump at 41’ 6.5”.

Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

