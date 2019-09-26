BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

ALTON INVITATIONAL AT GORDON MOORE PARK

HAVIS WINS INDIVIDUAL TITLE AT ALTON INVITATIONAL AS ORPHANS WIN TEAM CROWN: Alton’s Cassius Havis, bouncing back from a sixth-place finish a year ago, won the individual championship at the Alton Invitational Wednesday afternoon at Gordon Moore Park, winning with a time of 16:15.83. In the girls race, Marquette Catholic’s Riley Vickrey beat Granite City’s Chessy Nikonmicz in the race finish for a win.

Centralia won the team title with 45 points, with Granite City being the runners-up with 53 points. Collinsville was third with 60, the host Redbirds had 93, Civic Memorial was fifth with 129 points, and Marquette Catholic was sixth with 151 points.

Dylan Forsythe was 15th for the Redbirds with a time of 18:17.78, while Marquette had two runners, Jake Rummersfield and Asher Linkous, finish 22nd and 23rd respectively, sharing times of 18:49.

The top runner for the Eagles was Mark Eldridge, who came in fifth with a time of 17:01.62, while Jersey, who didn’t record a team score, had two runners in the top-20, with Cole Martinez finishing seventh with a time of 17:09.47, and Jeff Guardado came in 17th at 18:25.84.

Civic Memorial’s Zoey Lewis placed third in the girls' race.

In the team standings, Granite City led with 28 points, followed by Civic Memorial (43), Marquette Catholic (74) and Cahokia (94).

Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

