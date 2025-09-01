SPRINGFIELD - Labor Day is almost here. Our goal is to keep people safe by raising awareness about the risks of overconsumption this weekend. The key is to know your limits; drink responsibly and please utilize a designated driver or ride-share service if you are inebriated.

Be Responsible: When drinking alcohol, it’s important to have a plan to stay safe. Always arrange for a designated driver and never operate a vehicle after consuming alcohol. In addition, be aware of the dangers of overuse and know the signs of alcohol poisoning.

Alcohol Poisoning: The ILCC encourages everyone to recognize the signs of alcohol poisoning in themselves and others. According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, symptoms of alcohol poisoning can include irregular heart rates, seizures, loss of consciousness and more.

“As you celebrate, remember to stay mindful and make informed choices. Whether you plan to drink alcohol or simply enjoy the holiday weekend, the Illinois Liquor Control Commission encourages everyone to celebrate responsibly,” said ILCC Executive Director Lisa Gardner.

For more information on the signs of alcohol poisoning and how to recognize them, visit the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

About the Illinois Liquor Control Commission

The Illinois Liquor Control Commission’s mission is to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the people of Illinois through careful control and regulation of the manufacture, distribution, and sale of alcoholic liquors and through the development of strategies to reduce youth access to alcohol products and the provision of training and education on responsible beverage service.

To learn more about the ILCC and its divisions, visit www.ILCC.Illinois.gov. To submit a tip or complaint to the ILCC’s Enforcement Division, click here.

